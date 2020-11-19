Pearl Guenzler

September 20, 1934 - November 16, 2020

Pearl Guenzler, 86, of Union Grove, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Born in Sherrodsville, Ohio on September 20, 1934, she was the daughter of Oliver and Cleda (nee Moreland) Eick. Her early life was spent in Ohio, where she graduated from area schools. On November 14, 1954 in Ohio, she was united in marriage to Lee Guenzler. Following marriage, they continued to reside in Ohio. She has been a resident of the Union Grove area for over 30 years.

Pearl was a housewife and member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed making sequin calendars in her free time.

Pearl is survived by her children; Oliver Guenzler and Calvin (Candyce) Guenzler; 3 grandchildren, David, Bryan (Margaret), and Gene and 3 step-grandchildren, Kim and Frank Charles, and Angie Guenzler; great grandchildren, Gracelyn, and Scarlett; and sisters, Norma Eick and Olive Eick; brothers and sisters in law' Richard (Sandy) Noser, Marvin (Carol) Noser, and Marge Guenzler. Pearl is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee, son Herbert, and sisters Mildred Eick and Marie (Erle) Carmin and brothers in law Donald (Judy) Guenzler, and Kenneth Guenzler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Services for Pearl will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:30PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (1610 Main St. Union Grove, WI 53185). Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1:30PM until 2:15PM at CHURCH. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing are optional for all attendants.

