Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Lynn Sell

Phyllis Lynn Sell

RACINE – Phyllis L. Sell, 74, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on December 2, 2020.

  Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, December 27, 2020 (AFTER CHRISTMAS) for a visitation and time to meet with her family from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.  Due to COVID19, the funeral home is allowing 25 people at a time and masks are required.  A private service will take place for the immediate family on Monday. However, all are invited to watch via livestream at 11:00 a.m. by clicking on the link above her obituary on our website. 

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403  262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m.
, livestream www.draeger-langendorf.com, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I know it has been a long time I am very sorry to hear about Phyllis´ passing. We send you are Condolences. Brad
Brad McDonald
December 6, 2020