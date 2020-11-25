Priscilla A. Neis

July 8, 1930 – November 19, 2020

Mount Pleasant - Priscilla Agnes Neis (Sabelko), age 90, passed away peacefully at home on November 19, surrounded by the love of her family and Father Thomas Vathappallil.

Priscilla was born in Lima, WI on July 8, 1930 to the late Andrew and Eleanor Sabelko (Prissel). She grew up on her parent's farm as the oldest of 8 children. She enjoyed telling stories of her days milking cows while her father sang songs as they worked. Her loving heart and dedicated work ethic was a trait given to her by her dear parents. In the late 1940s, Priscilla, along with a group of friends, moved to the booming industrial city of the time, Racine, WI, where she worked at Hamilton Beach and the Oster factory.

On June 23, 1951 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, the late Donald Neis. They were married for 67 years until his death in 2018. Throughout the years, they enjoyed traveling together and moved many times between Racine and their hometowns.

A devout Catholic, Priscilla was involved in many church clubs and assisted in teaching catechism throughout the years. She was devoted to the brown scapular and prayed the rosary daily. She had a plethora of hobbies. She was an avid gardener, of both flowers and vegetables. The canning shelves were always stocked after a growing season, and she would gift her delicious jams to her loved ones. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and was always ready to roast a chicken, and then whip up an apple or pumpkin pie. Her sewing machine was never idle; she would start sewing a quilt whenever she knew a family members wedding or baby was on the way.

Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family dearly and was a selfless and humble woman who rarely complained.

Surviving are her children, Cloy Neis, Nancy Neis, Patrick (Katherine) Neis; granddaughters Danielle (Eric) Scott, Nicole (Jeffrey) Kimpel; great-grandsons Lucas and Theo Scott, and Samuel Kimpel; siblings Lavern Sabelko, Leon (Vivian) Sabelko, Mary Ann (Bill) Bailey, Lola (Dennis) Johns, Francis (Marlene) Sabelko, Dennis (Joanne) Sabelko; brother in law Jack Neis; sister in law Carol Neis; and many dear nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her loving husband Donald, and her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her beloved son Thomas Neis; brother Gerald (Kathy) Sabelko; sister in laws Pat Sabelko, Maxine (Leslie) Neverdahl, Phyllis (Arvid) Thompson, Lois (William) Lawko; brother in laws Virgil (Phyllis) Neis, Tom Neis, and Duane (Dolly) Neis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 5:30 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 4:00 – 5:30 pm. You may witness the Mass livestream on Friday at 5:30 pm by clicking on link listed in Priscilla's obituary on the funeral home website. Private entombment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the St. Lucy Food Pantry or to Ascension Hospice have been suggested.

The family would like to thank the Ascension Hospice team, especially her nurse Julie, aid Kimberly and Deacon Paul; Dr. Aman and Dr. Curley; and her son Patrick and his wife Katherine for assisting in Priscilla's final months.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com