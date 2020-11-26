Quentin H. Lamers I

1935 - 2020

Kansasville – Quentin H. Lamers, age 85, passed away at St. Luke's Medical Center on November 20, 2020 surrounded by his wife and three sons. He was born on May 15, 1935 in Theresa, WI to parents Theodore and Cecilia (nee. Klister) Lamers. Quentin proudly served in the United States Army. On June 10, 1961, he married the love of his life, Judith Nowak. Following his military service, Quentin worked many jobs. This included proprietorship of a Shell filling station, selling insurance for General Life, school bus driver for Bestway Bus Company and finally, as a coach bus driver for Lamers Bus Lines, Inc., which was his favorite.

Quentin loved all sports. He played with his brothers and colleagues in the military. When in the military at Bamberg Germany, he won a contest to attend the 1957 World Series. Besides his love for sports, Quentin also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, trap shooting, gardening, and just being outdoors. He was a little league coach for all three of his boys, as well as the Franklin Lions Youth League for 18 years. Quentin loved dogs and was a great trainer. He regularly volunteered at the Veterans Home in Union Grove and was a member of American Legion Post 171. Quentin will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Gregory Lamers, Quentin II (Dawn) Lamers, Stephen Lamers, and daughter-in-law, Jayme Lamers; grandchildren, Cody Lamers, Ashley (Jeffrey) Sharp, Quentin Lamers III, Sydney Lamers, Henry Lamers, and Mallory Lamers; great-grandchildren, Parker and Paisley Sharp; siblings, Ted (Fern) Lamers, Dick (Marilyn) Lamers, Mary Helen (Dave) Treleven; sisters-in-laws, Corrine Lamers and Grace Lamers; brother-in-law, Donald (Jackie) Dehn; and Judy's brother and sister in laws, Donald Nowak, Rita Nowak and Ruth Nowak.

Quentin was preceded in death by his parents Cecilia and Theodore, daughter Cecilia, siblings, Orv Lamers, Myron Lamers, Eunice Dehn, Norriene Frank, Vince Lamers; sisters-in-law, Margie and Sally Lamers; and Judy's brother, Robert Nowak.

Memorial gifts to the family will be used to make donations to the organizations close to Quentin's heart.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church-Kansasville Wisconsin on December 8, 2020 and will begin at 11:30 am. Full military honors will follow at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home with a brief visitation.

Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500