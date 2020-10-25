Randall A. Evitts

August 17, 1941 – October 20, 2020

Racine – Randall Allen Evitts, age 79, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020.

Randy was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and volunteered in many ways. He was also a proud & dedicated member of Roma Lodge for nearly 45 years, currently serving on their board.

Surviving are his loving wife of 45 years, Sarah Catherine (nee: Bisotti) Evitts; sons, Steven (Patty) Evitts and Jason (Brooke Smith) Evitts; grandchildren, Emily and Parker; brothers, Omer (Candy) Klee and Kevin (Gean) Klee; sister, Susan Soderberg; sisters-in-law, Della Bisotti, Maxine Bisotti & Sue Bisotti; brothers-in-law, Deno Bisotti & Virgil (Nowanna) Bisotti; many cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – especially his extended family at Roma Lodge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3101 Drexel Avenue, (not at funeral home) on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm (his brothers of Roma Lodge will offer a prayer service at church at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation). You may witness the service livestream on Friday at 11:00 am by clicking on the link located in Randy's obituary on the funeral home website (link is: https://youtu.be/rixhQo1KwFU ). Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or to Roma Lodge have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care and support given in Randy's time of need. May God bless all of you!

