Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Randall A. Evitts

Randall A. Evitts

August 17, 1941 – October 20, 2020

RACINE – Randall Allen Evitts, age 79; beloved husband of Sarah Catherine (nee: Bisotti) Evitts; dear father of Steven (Patty) Evitts and Jason (Brooke Smith) Evitts; cherished grandfather of Emily and Parker; passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3101 Drexel Avenue, (not at funeral home) on Thursday (TONIGHT) from 4:00 – 7:00 pm (his brothers of Roma Lodge will offer a prayer service at church at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation). You may witness the service livestream on Friday at 11:00 am by clicking on the link located in Randy's obituary on the funeral home website (link is: https://youtu.be/rixhQo1KwFU ). Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or to Roma Lodge have been suggested.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Calling hours
ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH
3101 Drexel Avenue
Oct
29
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH
3101 Drexel Avenue
Oct
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Thoughts and prayers to all of you at this time. Randy will definitely be missed! Especially at Roma Lodge! Always enjoyed conversations about gambling adventures! RIP. Randy! With love, Cindy and John Pisanello Brian Hart!
Cindy Pisanello
October 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you....
Steve, Beth, Abby, and Jack Waters
October 26, 2020