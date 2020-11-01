Richard D. Smith II

November 4, 1955 - October 28, 2020

OF RACINE - Richard D. Smith II, age 64, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2020 at Waupun Memorial Hospital. He was born in Detroit, MI, November 4, 1955 son of Richard and Evelyn (Nee: Hagle) Smith.

Richard attended St. Edward's grade school and and Wm Horlick High School. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was a former Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his children; Joanne Smith (Tim Maloney), Kimberly Podoba, Ricky Smith and Caitlin Smith; grandson, Dylan Smith; his mother, Evelyn Smith, sister, Rhonda Mares; brother, Tom (Mary Jo) Smith, nieces, nephews, grandchildren other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard D. Smith.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Friday, 10:00 until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic cemetery, Hwy. 32.

A very special thank you to Jay Rosiewski and Linda (Stan) Kutsch for their continued friendship and always being there in Richard's time of need.

