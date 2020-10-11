Richard F. DeRose

August 21, 1925 – October 9, 2020

Racine lost a beloved member of our community on October 9, when lifelong resident, Richard F. DeRose, passed away quietly in his home from natural causes. Richard was 95 years old.

Richard was born in 1925 to Rosario and Maria (Nee:Imbrogno) DeRose and was the 3rd of their 7 children. Surrounded by loving, hard working parents and his brothers and sisters, he learned early on the importance of family values, work ethic and pride in his Italian heritage. Richard began working at a young age to help support his family and when the opportunity to serve in the Armed Services during World War II presented itself, he proudly volunteered to serve his country in the Army.

Life changed for Richard when he met his forever "sweetheart" and love of his life, Virginia Morano. They were married in 1949 in Racine at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Together, they raised three children, Rodger, Rick, and Mary, in a home that Richard built himself on Lawn Street. Richard's skills and handiness extended to numerous inventions, both at work and at home. His children and grandchildren have fond memories of his basement workshop - filled with everything one could imagine to repair, construct, or create. Richard's creativity and mechanical abilities were heralded at S C Johnson, where he was extremely proud of his patents and company achievements stretching over a 40-year career.

While gratified with these accomplishments, family always came first for Richard, a man whose love for his wife Virginia and his children never waned. Working hard to provide for his family and to give his children opportunities in life to pursue their dreams, he was truly the ultimate family man. To Rodger and Rick, their Dad was a gentle soul, a man of few words but a man who set an outstanding example about the importance of family. Richard took great pride in his sons' achievements, especially in watching them instill strong family values in their children, his beloved grandchildren.

For Richard's daughter Mary, the gift of time spent with his family was most precious.

Inspired throughout her life by her father's unfaltering love for their mother and his dedication to his children, she returned his love by providing full time care for her parents well into their 90's. No father could have been prouder of his daughter.

Richard will be forever remembered by his grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, whom he followed with pride and devotion, for not only being the gentle family man he was, but also for his sense of humor even into his final days. Richard's time spent around the kitchen table with his family will be forever cherished and his legacy of devotion to his family will live on in his progeny.

Richard is survived by Virginia, his wife of 71 years; his children Rodger (Ellen), Rick, and Mary (Steve); his grandchildren Steve (Kim), Nicole (Adam), Danielle (Ben), and Ryan (Janelle); and his great-grandchildren Layton, Nolan, Benjamin, Meghan, Maelin, Jowan, Luke and Isabelle.

Richard is also survived by his brother Roger (Georganne) DeRose and three sisters, Jennie Venturini, Josephine (Bill) Chiappetta, and Mary Jane Pillizzi.

A private celebration of his life will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, thoughts and prayers for the family are appreciated.

