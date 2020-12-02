Richard Lantz

December 1, 1959 - November 22, 2020

RACINE – Richard "Richie" Lantz, 60, passed away at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Richie was born in Racine, on December 1, 1959 to the late Ervin and Jane (Schiro) Lantz. He was employed by Careers Industries for over 30 years. He was passionate about his work. Richie was a carefree individual, always with a smile. He loved his photo books, coloring, puzzles and going to movies for the popcorn. He loved his coffee and chocolate chip cookies, he loved to work to save for camp that he attended every year, but most of all he loved his family.

Survivors include his sisters, Frances Stephens and Linda (Roger) Stephens; his nieces and nephews; Glenn Stephens, Michelle Nixon, Kevin (Jesalyn) Stephens, Sara (Jeremy) Holm and Adam Lantz. His great nieces and nephews, Kristen Nixon; Sawyer, Kennedy, and Porter Stephens; Hanna and Gavin Holm. Also survived by his loving caretaker (other Mother) Donna Perez and her family; and roommate, Tremaine. Richie is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randall R. Lantz and brother-in-law, Leroy Stephens.

Funeral service for Richie will be held at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jessie Gullion officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 on Friday, December 4th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church.

