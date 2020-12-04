Menu
Richard Lantz

Richard Lantz

December 1, 1959 - November 22, 2020

RACINE – Richard "Richie" Lantz, 60, passed away at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Funeral service for Richie will be held at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jessie Gullion officiating. For those unable to attend the funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 on Friday, December 4th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402
Funeral services provided by:
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
You will forever be in our heart and memories. I take solace knowing you are an angel heaven.
Donna Perez
December 3, 2020
Richie had been a gem, now he's a star. Shine on, Brave Warrior!
Karen Lowe
December 2, 2020