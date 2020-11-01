Richard Raymond Popanda

Richard Raymond Popanda, of Burlington, age 85, passed away peacefully October 25th, 2020 at The Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kenosha, WI.

Richard was born in Milwaukee, WI. He proudly served his country for two years in the United States National Guard. On December 12th, 1952 in Elkhorn, Miss., Richard was united in marriage to the love of his life the late Barbara Klassy. Following marriage, they resided in Walworth and Honey Creek before making their home in Burlington in 1964. Richard worked at Lavelle Industries as a supervisor for 37 years. Richard was a proud Wisconsin sports fan.

Richard is survived by his children, Patricia Thompson of N.H., Raymond "Rick" (Beverly) Popanda of Golden, Colo., Susan (Terry) Schilz of Cambridge and Timothy "Tim" (Lori) Popanda of Twin Lakes. Nine grandchildren, Michelle Thompson; Brian, Justin, and Chelsea Popanda; Sarah and Rebecca Schilz; Joshua, Jacob, and Jaimie Popanda. Richard is further survived by his foster-brother Bud (Eunice) of FL; and good friends Victoria and Darrel Ross.

Richard is united once again with his late wife Barbara.

A celebration of Richard's life will take place on Saturday November 7th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation will be from 11am to 12pm followed by a memorial service and a luncheon.

