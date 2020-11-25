Menu
Ritu Sethi

KENOSHA - Ritu Sethi, 53, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 18, 2020 in Kenosha. She attended St. Mary's Convent and received a Bachelor's in Arts at Sophia Girls College in Ajmer, India. Survivors include Ashwani K. Sethi of Florida; and children, Nikhil A. Sethi of New York and Vikas S. Sethi of Florida.

Further information and details on where donations may be made in her memory may be found on the funeral home's website at www.draeger-langendorf.com.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
