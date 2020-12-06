Menu
Robert A. Stoffel
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

Robert A. Stoffel

1953 - 2020

Robert Arthur Stoffel "Robbie", age 67, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, October 28, 1953, son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Nee: Shoop) Stoffel Sr.

Rob attended Washington Park High School. He was a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church and had worked at JI Case Co. Rob loved cars and motorcycles. He willed be dearly missed.

Surviving are his sisters, Nancy Feiner, Patti Stracke; brother-in-law, Greg Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Miller. Due to the pandemic services will be held at a later date with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Dear Nancy and Patti, Sending my deepest heartfelt sympathies for your loss of Robbie. I'm saddened by news of his loss and also for your loss of Barbara which I just learned. Keeping you in my thoughts during this especially difficult time. Take care, Cherie
Cherie Jensen (Klimowicz)
December 6, 2020