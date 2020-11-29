Robert Allen "Bob" Levine

1938 - 2020

Robert Allen "Bob" Levine of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, lost his battle with Parkinson's disease on October 28, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with his family.

Bob was born in Chicago on December 22, 1938 to John Ellsworth and Dorothy Lucille (Smith) Levine. They moved to Prospect Heights, Illinois around 1950. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School class of 56. It was there that he met the love of his life, Carol June Anderson. They married on Valentines Day 1959 and made their home in Arlington Heights. Bob worked for Commonwealth Edison until he took early retirement at age 55.

In 1968 they bought an acre of forested land in Deer Park, Illinois, and spent the next 45 years in the home they built there. They fell in love with Mount Pleasant and have made it their home since 2015.

Bob loved golfing, bowling, target shooting, archery, and other sports; camping and driving vacations. He was always building something and loved tinkering in the workshop and was also a Boy Scout leader. He began collecting stamps and coins as a child, and later began collecting old tools and gadgets that caught his fancy. He collected family and arranged a reunion. He collected classmates and worked on the reunion committee.

Bob never met a stranger and would talk to anyone about anything. Always ready to help, he was generous with his time and skills. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Left to mourn his passing are his devoted wife; dearest children Beverly, Michael(Candice), Christine, and Karen(Tim); grandchildren Jessica, Amanda, Courtney, Rebecca, Ashley, Eric, Katherine, and Andy; great-grandchildren Matthew, Lilly, Leo, and Logan; and his sister Susan; He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Bonnie, Barbara and Dotty.

Private burial took place November 9, 2020 at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, Illinois.