Robert Johnson

May 4, 1930 - December 1, 2020

Robert Johnson, age 90 of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Pleasant Point, Racine. A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on May 4, 1930 a son of the late Henry and Hansina (Hanson) Johnson. He attended Racine schools.

On October 16, 1954, he was united in marriage to Joan Rosa at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Racine. Sadly, she preceded him in death in 2018.

He was employed as a Machinist with Twin Disc Corp. for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing with Joan, and maintaining his Koi pond.

He is survived by his son, Allen (Susan) Johnson; his grandchildren, Melissa and Benjamin Allen Johnson. He is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Bob's family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of both Hospice Alliance, Inc. and Pleasant Point for the wonderful care given to their dad and grandpa.

