Robert L. Nelsen

March 28, 1936 - October 25, 2020

RACINE - Robert Lee Nelsen, age 84, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek. He was born in Kenosha, March 28, 1936, son of the late Samuel Nelsen and Veronica (nee: Drinkwine) Nelsen Phillips.

Robert graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1954". He proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1958 On May 23, 1981 at River Bend Nature Center, he was united in marriage to Barbara Orlovsky. Bob was a third-generation meat cutter, retired from Schulz Piggly Wiggly in 2001. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, the Wisconsin Sportman's Association and World Gym, where he made many friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed his many trips to his special place called Pine Valley for bowhunting, fishing and flintknapping, and to Hixton and areas of Illinois to "rock hunt". Bob enjoyed his friends at Petrfying Springs dog park, where he loved to let his dogs run free. He also lived to cherish his dogs, Baby, Muffy "The Trooper", Alley Cat, Susie, Nick, Jada, Copper and Maggie. Bob loved and lived life to the fullest.

Robert will be dearly missed by his wife, Barbara; sons, Gregg Nelsen, Mark (Kim) Nelsen, all of Racine; Dr. Steven (Linda) Nelsen of Saukville; sister, Donna (Patrick) Erickson of Hartford; grandchildren, Kaitlin Torosian, Brittany Nelsen (Steve) of Racine. Ryan Nelsen and Kara Nelsen of Saukville; great grandchildren, Peyton and Zoey Young, Vincent "Vinny" and Myra Ventela; former wife, Joyce Nelsen; brother, Frank Phillips Jr., brothers-in-law, John (Joyce) Orlovsky of Racine, Charles Wasinack of Racine; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, good friends, Gary and Elaine Le Beau, Tom and Diane Davis; neighbors, Ed and Jacci Young, Amelia and Jeff Langdon, Paul Gier and Scott Mastos; and other friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lee Nelsen and his step-father, Frank Phillips Sr.

Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held at the funeral home on Friday October 30, 2020, 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. To view the service online, please go to Bob's webpage on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/service option and then Live Stream. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church, H.O.P.E. Safehouse, Wisconsin Humane Society or Seasons Hospice have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you Laura at Ascension All Saints and to the staff at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek especially Sheila Carter for all their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com