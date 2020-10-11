Robert L. Orre II

September 18, 1958 - October 6, 2020

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Robert Lee Orre II passed away suddenly at the age of 62 of a pulmonary embolism.

He was born on September 18, 1958, in Berea, Ohio, to Robert Lee Orre, Sr and Joanne Regina (Mankowski). He was the second of six children. While still a child, the family moved to Racine, eventually settling in Union Grove where he graduated from Union Grove High School. Upon graduation, he began working at SC Johnson Wax on the lines while he attended Parkside. After earning his business degree, he worked at numerous jobs inside the company and after 42 years of service, he retired in January of 2019 as an IT Director and moved to Manitowish Waters, WI to enjoy his retirement years on the Chain of Lakes.

Bob married the love of his life Ann Patrice (Althoff) on June 10, 1995, and they moved to Wilmot, WI where they raised their family. Bob was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandfather. Bob's family was his greatest joy, and they always came first. He was so very proud of his five children, Nicole (Joe) Rivers, Ryan (Sam) Orre, Lindsey (Andrew) Strother, Evan, and Tyler and all of their accomplishments. Spending time with his four grandchildren, Aubrey, Parker, Blake and Henry, always put a smile on his face. His Dad jokes and playfulness around his family was legendary, it resulted in smiles on the young ones faces and smiles, groans and head shakes of the adults.

Bob loved life and always lived it to the fullest. He was a caring, kind, and compassionate man to all that he met, always willing to step in as a coach, mentor, or serving his community in whatever capacity he was needed.

His favorite hobby was airplanes. He attended the EAA every year since he was a child and eventually built his own Kit Fox in which he loved taking family and friends for rides. He was a talented woodworker and each piece was lovingly made with an eye to detail. His favorite saying was, "it pays to have the right tool." His other hobbies included anything outdoors: golfing, kayaking, bike riding, waterskiing, downhill skiing, snowshoeing, volleyball, and boating to name a few and he passed his passion of his hobbies down to his children.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lee and Ruth Orre and his maternal grandparents, Zenon and Eva (Jean) Mankowski. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Joanne Orre, his siblings Deb (Randy) Ricchio, Naomi (John) Vyvyan, Jodi Musiel, Mike (Barb) Orre, Kim (Russ) Tackett, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and countless friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6301 344th Ave., New Munster, WI. A celebration of Bob's life will follow the Mass at the Wheatland Town Hall Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, Bob's family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local humane society or animal rescue organization

