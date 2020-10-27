Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert L. Turner

Robert L. Turner

1949 - 2020

RACINE – Robert L. "Toby" Turner, 71, passed away at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Toby was born in Richland Center, WI on January 3, 1949 to the late Bufread and Betty (nee, Sharp) Turner.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Turner; sons, Rob (Patty) Turner, Scott (Jill) Turner, and Todd (Teresa) Turner; grandchildren, Alyssa, Sage, Jenna, Jaret and Skylar; great grandchildren, Zerek and Aaron; his brother, Chuck (Rita) Turner and his step-sister, Sandra Atkinson. Toby is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bufread Turner; brother, Douglas Gene Turner, stepbrother, Joe Turner; stepfather, Melvin "Bill" Vance; stepmother, Margaret "Peg" Turner; and his sister-in-law, Jan Galzinski.

A funeral service for Toby will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Humane Society of Racine

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402
Oct
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402
Funeral services provided by:
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Monica Reyes
October 25, 2020