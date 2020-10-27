Robert L. Turner

1949 - 2020

RACINE – Robert L. "Toby" Turner, 71, passed away at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Toby was born in Richland Center, WI on January 3, 1949 to the late Bufread and Betty (nee, Sharp) Turner.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Turner; sons, Rob (Patty) Turner, Scott (Jill) Turner, and Todd (Teresa) Turner; grandchildren, Alyssa, Sage, Jenna, Jaret and Skylar; great grandchildren, Zerek and Aaron; his brother, Chuck (Rita) Turner and his step-sister, Sandra Atkinson. Toby is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bufread Turner; brother, Douglas Gene Turner, stepbrother, Joe Turner; stepfather, Melvin "Bill" Vance; stepmother, Margaret "Peg" Turner; and his sister-in-law, Jan Galzinski.

A funeral service for Toby will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Humane Society of Racine

