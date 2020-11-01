Robert Rangel

October 14, 1960 – October 28, 2020

RACINE – Robert Rangel, age 60, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020.

Robert was born to Theodore S. and Rebecca (nee: Saldivar) Rangel, Jr. A 1979 graduate of Washington Park High School, he was a hard worker with various jobs over the years, especially as a roofer with JT Roofing, having to retire early in life when his health became compromised.

Robert was an exceptionally talented musician. He was the proud drummer of the well-known local band Three Floors Up. He appreciated the great outdoors while camping, fishing & hunting. Robert was also quite the mechanic. Above all, Robert was extremely proud of his two daughters, Alma & Clarissa, and absolutely loved being "PaPaw" to his grandchildren. They were his everything.

Surviving are his girls, Alma & Clarissa Rangel; grandchildren, Josalin Rangel, Francisco Barroso Jr. and Ehzno Rangel-Rodriguez; sisters & brothers, Jane Ruiz, Theodore (Kim) Rangel III, Norma (Ramon) Flores and Irma Rangel; nieces & nephews, Becky (Andrew) Morales, Ramon (Kristi) Flores Jr., Sophia Flores and Danny Martinez; great-nieces & nephews, Vanessa, Martin, Gilbert, Monica, Ramon, Clarissa, RT, Kristal, Joey, Dionna, Rosie, Junior, Imar, Lupe Jr. and Fernando; great-great-nieces and nephew, Alayah, Ariel & MJ; many other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention by name.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca; brother-in-law, Carlos Ruiz; and nephews, Tony Quintero & Lupe Martinez Sr.

Services celebrating Robert's life will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 4:00 pm with Salvation Army Majors Leti & Geoff Crowell officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital ICU, especially Denise & John, for the compassionate care and support given in Robert's time of need. May God bless all of you.

