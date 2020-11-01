Roger Keeran

January 31, 1936 – October 26, 2020

Roger Keeran, age 84 of Racine passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at his residence.

Roger was born in Milwaukee on January 31, 1936 the son of the late Arthur and Ruth (Green) Keeran.

He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

Roger owned and operated Metal-Lab in Sturtevant for many years, a heating treating company that was begun by his parents.

On June 10, 2000 in Lake Tahoe, NV., he was united in marriage to Suellen Westervelt.

Roger is survived by his wife, Suellen; his children, Nancy (Curtis) DeHart, Mary (Dale) Fick, and Josh (Alaina) Keeran; his grandchildren, Rachel DeHart, Shane (Jess) DeHart, Jessika Fick, Jacqueline Nunez, Casey Keeran, Anthony Rothering, Hailey, Julia and Ava Keeran; his great grandchildren, Kyra, Riley, Katrina, Amari, Avi, Diem, and Nolan; Suellen's children, Todd (Diana Paseka) Alders, Jason (Jenny Mogren) Alders and their son Jordan, and Jeffrey (Jeanne Brenner) Alders. Roger is also survived by his sister Loretta Holmdohl.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Lee Keeran.

In accordance with Rogers wishes, his service will be held privately. Entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family.

Don't look down in search of me

Look to the stars that's where I'll be

I am the sunshine breaking through

I am the everything that's good in you

You'll see me in the glistening snow

You'll see me when the March winds blow

And when it seems we're worlds apart…

Look... and you'll find me in your heart

~

We traveled the World together, you and I.

Until we meet again, Good Night and Sweet Dreams.

I love you forever.

