Roger Merrill Cornelis
April 18, 1957 - October 3, 2020
RACINE - After a brief illness, Roger Merrill Cornelius, age 63, passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday October 10, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Michael's Episcopal Church or the Froedtert Hospital Foundation have been suggested.
