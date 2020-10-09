Megan...I’m so sorry for the loss of your father. Although it was not my lot in life to have met your dad, you always had such wonderful stories about him. I feel as though I was fortunate enough know him through you. Please accept my condolences and let me know if there’s anything I can do to help during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family right now.

Cindy Cooney Coworker October 8, 2020