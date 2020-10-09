Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Merrill Cornelis
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020

Roger Merrill Cornelis

April 18, 1957 - October 3, 2020

RACINE - After a brief illness, Roger Merrill Cornelius, age 63, passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday October 10, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Michael's Episcopal Church or the Froedtert Hospital Foundation have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Journal Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Oct
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Oct
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Oct
10
Interment
Graceland Cemetery
53403
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Megan...I’m so sorry for the loss of your father. Although it was not my lot in life to have met your dad, you always had such wonderful stories about him. I feel as though I was fortunate enough know him through you. Please accept my condolences and let me know if there’s anything I can do to help during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family right now.
Cindy Cooney
Coworker
October 8, 2020