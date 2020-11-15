Rosa Morales Garibay

1936 - 2020

Rosa Morales Garibay 84 of Racine, WI passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 8, 1936 in Cotulla Texas. Born to Rosalio and Luisa (Nee: Sanchez). Rosa is survived by her 3 children luis Alberto (eloisa) Ramos, rosa maria Espinoza, anna marie (marcos) Verdiguel, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great-great granchildren, and 1 on the way. siblings natividad, jessie (sophia), maria and francisca morales, and jane serra.

she will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews, relaztives, and friends. proceeded in death by her parents, her siblings rosalio jr, felipe, matias, joe morales, long-time companion Daniel Flores and son-in-law johnny espinoza.

for a full obituary see strouffuneralhome.com

service will be monday november 16, 2020 at 10:00am - 1:00pm.

strouf funeral home 1001 high st Racine, WI 53402

interment will follow at holy cross cemetery