Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosa Morales Garibay
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Rosa Morales Garibay

1936 - 2020

Rosa Morales Garibay 84 of Racine, WI passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 8, 1936 in Cotulla Texas. Born to Rosalio and Luisa (Nee: Sanchez). Rosa is survived by her 3 children luis Alberto (eloisa) Ramos, rosa maria Espinoza, anna marie (marcos) Verdiguel, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great-great granchildren, and 1 on the way. siblings natividad, jessie (sophia), maria and francisca morales, and jane serra.

she will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews, relaztives, and friends. proceeded in death by her parents, her siblings rosalio jr, felipe, matias, joe morales, long-time companion Daniel Flores and son-in-law johnny espinoza.

for a full obituary see strouffuneralhome.com

service will be monday november 16, 2020 at 10:00am - 1:00pm.

strouf funeral home 1001 high st Racine, WI 53402

interment will follow at holy cross cemetery


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Service
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Strouf Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1001 High Street, Racine, WI 53402
Funeral services provided by:
Strouf Funeral Home and Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.