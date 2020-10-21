Roseabelle A. "Rose" ZicarelliNee: Seehafer

November 13, 1929 - October 18, 2020

RACINE - Roseabelle A. "Rose" Zicarelli, age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Rose was born in Racine on November 13, 1929, daughter of the late Walter and Mary (nee: Fischer) Seehafer.

Rose graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1947". On August 16, 1952 she was united in marriage to Michael E. Zicarelli. They shared fifty-eight beautiful years together before Michael preceded her in death on February 13, 2011. Rose was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Rose enjoyed golfing, bowling, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and especially playing Bridge achieving Master rank level. She also loved to travel worldwide with her husband Mike and later with her good friend Marilyn LaBlanc. She liked a good cocktail and an ice cold Blatz beer. Above all, she will best be remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Rose will be dearly missed by her children, Patti Hopkins (Fred Vogt), Ron (Dianna) Zicarelli; daughter-in-law, Candy Zicarelli; grandchildren, Casey (Matt) Bremer, Ricky Zicarelli, Gina (Nick Krupp) and Ross Hopkins, Jenna Zicarelli, Marissa (Cody) Bastian, Julie (Peter) Ortiz, Dan Johnson; great grandchildren, Emersyn, Juniper, Eleanor, Coty, Anthony, and Jade; great great grandchildren, Parker and Jax.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Jr.; her infant brother, Earl; sister, Pearl Owen; grandson, Bobby Hopkins; former son-in-law, Robert Hopkins Sr; and nephew, Bobby Owen.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at Noon. Private entombment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Rose's page, select service, and select live stream. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to H.O.P.E. Safehouse, Wisconsin Special Olympics or Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association.

The family extends a special thank you to Ascension Hospice, Society Assets and Magnolia Hill for their loving and compassionate care.

