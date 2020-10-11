Menu
Rosemarie Kucera
1931 - 2020
September 17, 1931 - October 7, 2020

RACINE - Rosemarie Kucera, age 89, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Timber Oaks, Union Grove.

She was born in Milwaukee, WI, September 17, 1931 daughter of the late Phillip and Agnes (Nee: Masgai) Kielpinski.

On October 25, 1960 she was united in marriage to Henry Kucera who preceded her in death October 12, 1995. Rosemarie retired as Housekeeping Supervisor for the Racine County Sheriffs Dept after 22 years of employment. She was a former member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. She loved to dance, cook, take trips to the casino and just enjoyed being with people.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Christian (Christine) Nielsen, John Schwartz, Henry (Kristine) Kucera Jr, Phillip (Kathy) Kucera, Jay (Annamarie) Kucera; 8 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice (Harry) Sobczak.

Private services will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Journal Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
