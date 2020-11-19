Menu
Rosemary G. Vilmann
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Rosemary G. (Mary Gail Tucker) Vilmann

March 11, 1929 - November 9, 2020

Mary Gail was born March 11, 1929 in Duluth, MN to Coast Guardsman John Thomas Tucker and one-room school teacher Sylvia Grace (Andersen) Tucker. On January 9, 1954 in the First Presbyterian Church of Racine, Wisconsin she was married to Ward G. (Bud) Vilmann.

A 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School, Mary Gail worked in the Advertising Departments of Young Radiator and Massey Ferguson, as a school aide in the math department at Gifford Jr. High School, for Attorney Charles Constantine and twice in the legal department of Johnson Wax, once before her marriage and again after she was widowed. She also served as a PTA president, a Red Cross volunteer and Girl Scout leader. Her favorite pastime was reading.

She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Rick) Ferraro, Paula (Stu Stuesser) Swafford and Ruth-Ellen Vilmann, and four grandchildren, Sarah Ferraro, Michael (Erin) Ferraro, Madelyn (Joe) Barranco and Hayley Lipke, five great-grandchildren, Nora Barranco, Hazel Barranco, Astrid Barranco, Grace Ferraro and Eleanor Ferraro, two nieces, Julie Tucker Kallenbach and Stacie Tucker Williams, and one nephew, Carl R. Vilmann. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, John T. Tucker, Jr, and niece Roberta Vilmann.

No services were held. Interment will be with her husband at Mound Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Rosemary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Geisen Funeral Home
