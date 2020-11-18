Roxann Louise Johnson

June 1, 1943 - November 11, 2020

Roxann Louise Johnson, age 77, lifelong resident of Racine, passed away at Ascension hospital in Racine, Wisconsin on November 11th, 2020 after a long, feisty battle with cancer and complications of COVID-19.

Roxann was born on June 1, 1943 to the late Frederick and Helen Dummer. On February 6, 1965 she was united in marriage to Eugene A. Kosterman, who preceded her in death in 1999. On July 21, 2000, Roxann married Ralph W. Johnson, her high school sweetheart.

Roxann had a long career as an RN, working at St. Mary's and eventually retiring from Lincoln Village Convalescent Center/Lincoln Lutheran of Racine. She also spent years working for the Racine Public Library and was a member of the Racine Zoological Auxiliary. She loved reading a good mystery, attending plays, gardening and being in nature. She especially enjoyed taking part in many volunteer activities in the Racine community such as Toys for Tots, for whom she and Ralph completed puzzles to ensure all the pieces were intact. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and HUB, delivering food to less fortunate community members. She had an unbreakable Christian faith, attending weekly bible study until she no longer could. She was an active member of St. John Nepomuk and later Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine, volunteering for any activities she could.

Roxann is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Johnson, her step-son William Johnson, of Racine, two daughters; Judah (Mike Lewandowski) Kosterman, of Phoenixville, PA, and Clare Kosterman, of Racine and two amazing grandsons whom she was very proud of; Raymond Lewandowski, and Kyle (Austin Schopbach) Sandow. She was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband, Eugene, and her brother Charles Dummer of Kearney, NE.

The family would like to thank: the staff at Ascension in Racine for the selfless care throughout her long fight with cancer, Dr. Mark Choi in particular - she adored you; the dedicated staff in the COVID unit who did everything to make her comfortable and at peace, answering calls even in the middle of the night with kindness; Hospice Alliance of Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie for their dedication and visits, with special thanks to Laura Makeever, NP, who was a never-ending source of support and guidance; dear family friend Jayne Sadowski of Racine, who has been steadfast in her support of us all; Nancy Willis, lifelong friend and Roxann's POA, thank you for stepping in when it mattered most; and lastly, Roxann's church family who loved and supported her the whole way. She will be missed by all.

Roxann has requested there not be any funeral services for her, just a continued celebration of her life. In lieu of any flowers, the family suggests donations be made on her behalf to The American Cancer Society, The Alzheimer's Association or the Racine County Food Bank.

Her parting thoughts to her family were, "Make sure you do everything you can to live a long, happy life." May she rest in peace.

