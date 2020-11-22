Menu
Roy R. Chacon
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

Roy R. Chacon

2-5-1953 – 11-16-20

RACINE - Roy R. Chacon, age 67, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, February 5, 1953, son of Milton and Angie (Nee: Rodriguez) Chacon.

On October 5. 1974 he was united in marriage to the love of his life and best friend, Mary. Roy was employed by the City of Racine for thirty-four years until his retirement in 2008. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, son, and brother who cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. His hobbies included socializing at the gym where you would hear one of his many stories followed by his infectious laugh. When not at the gym you would find him watching Sunday Football, going to Laughlin, Nevada with his cherished friends and dear wife, but most of all spending anytime he could with his three loved grandchildren.

Roy will be dearly missed by his wife of forty-six years, Mary (Nee: Lombardo); his children, Drew (Tammy), Dustin (Chrystal), and his honorary son Jeremy (Shana); his grandchildren who were the absolute joys of his life, Jace, Paisely, and Mateo; his mother, Angie Chacon; Brother and sister in-law Jim and Sandy Lombardo; numerous brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Milton; brothers, Danny, Bobby; nephew, Tino; Father and Mother in-law Paul and Betty Lombardo, brother-in-law, Paul.

Funeral services will be announced and held at a later date.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My sincere condolences to Mary, and all of the Chacon family. Rest in peace Roy...you left this earth too soon.
Charles Passehl
November 22, 2020
All of us at Pick n Save are deeply sadden to hear of Roy's passing. Our prayers to Roy's family and friends.
Lois Norton
November 22, 2020
Mary, we are sending prayers to you & your family. So sorry to hear this. Taken way too young, he will be missed by many.
Jean & Rick Ayers
November 22, 2020