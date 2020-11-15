Ruth A. Breckenridge(Nee: Holm)

May 9, 1928 - November 4, 2020

RACINE - Ruth A. Breckenridge, age 92, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living. Ruth was born on May 9, 1928 in Sandwich, Illinois to George Hohm and Theresa (Spodnyak) Hohm. She was one of 4 children and grew up in Rockford Illinois.

Ruth married Delmar Breckenridge on July 29, 1950. They were both employed by Case Company and briefly lived in Omaha, Nebraska until being transferred to Racine where they settled and Ruth decided to stay at home to raise her family.

Along with raising her children Ruth had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, sewing and traveling with her husband around the country and overseas. She had a passion for growing roses and had many types around her house for which she won several awards from the city.

Ruth was an accomplished china painter and through her painting joined the Mulberry Bush CO-OP where she created and sold many pieces for weddings, anniversaries and other special occasions. After the CO-OP closed, she continued to paint from home for many years.

Not only did she have these hobbies but she was a miracle worker. She was able to stretch a meal for 4 to feed 8, and was able to convince her husband to start square dancing including wearing the outfits and performing for events and at competitions which is a miracle in itself.

Ruth will be missed by her son Clair (Cheryl) Breckenridge, daughter Linda Breckenridge, grandchildren Nicole Breckenridge, Alison (Joel) Knuesel of Baraboo Wi., Noel (Hector) Barrios, Brandon Campbell, Anthony Campbell, 3 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 65 years Delmar, her parents, sister Catherine, and brothers Jim and Bob.

Due to the current COVIC Pandemic there will be no funeral or showing. There will be a private grave side service for immediate family.

Please send all cards to Ruth Breckenridge in care of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St. Racine WI 53403. Any memorials please make out to her son Clair who will present them to the memory care facility.

Special thanks to all the care givers at St Monica's and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

