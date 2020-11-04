Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ryker Anakin Schmitt

Ryker Anakin Schmitt

Racine - Ryker Anakin Schmitt received his wings Friday, October 30, 2020.

Surviving are his parents, Ryan and Sarah (Nee: Corona) Schmitt; grandparents, Michael and Jacquelyn Corona, Randy and Evelyn Schmitt; aunts and uncles, Troy and Emily Schmitt, Michael and Allie Corona, Kathryn and Jason Ortiz; cousins, Michael and Macie Corona and many other loving family members and friends.

To honor Ryker, we ask that you hold your loved ones close and appreciate the time you have with them.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.