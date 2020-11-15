Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sally E. Nelson
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Sally E. Nelson(Nee: Hinen)

April 2, 1939 - November 11, 2020

RACINE - Sally E. Nelson, age 81, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek. Sally was born in Racine, April 2, 1939 daughter of the late Harold and Emily (Nee: Reukauf) Hinen.

Sally was a graduate of Park High School, "Class of 1957". She was united in marriage August 2, 1980 to Kenneth W. Nelson who preceded her in death March 16, 2010. She was employed by Boucher Automotive for eleven years until her retirement in 2004. After her retirement Sally volunteered at Ascension All Saints for six years. Her pastimes included reading and testing her luck at the casinos. Above all she cherished time spent with her family.

Surviving are her children, Wendy (David) Smith, Wade Mitchell; grandchildren, Alexis (Rich) Adams, Adam (Rachel) Smith, great grandchildren, Makenna, Warren and Lorainna Smith; brother, Dennis (Karen) Hinen; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tori Mitchell.

A memorial service celebrating Sally's life will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Friday at 10:00 until time of service at the funeral home.

The struggle is over, May you reunite with those you have missed.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Nov
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.