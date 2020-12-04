Sally M. Hay

1941 - 2020

Sally Marie Hay, age 79, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, July 29, 1941, daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Nee:Mullikin) Hay.

Sally graduated from Park High School "Class of 1958". She was employed as a purchasing agent by Pioneer Products for 20 years retiring in 2006. Sally enjoyed, gardening, playing cards, swimming, spending time with her friends and traveling – her favorite trips were 27 days viewing the Rivers of Europe and a photo safari in Africa. Sally was a devoted mother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, David (Heidi) Petrakis of Racine, Michael (April) Petrakis of Trevor, WI; brother in-law, Chuck Ruffner; nieces, Cassie Summerville, Betsy (John) Coria; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Ruffner.

Due to Covid 19 a memorial service for family will be held. It will be live streamed and may be viewed Monday, December 7, 2020, 10 am, by going to the funeral home website, select Sally's page, select service, select live stream.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com