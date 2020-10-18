Sandra L. Christensen

1942 - 2020

Sandra L. Christensen, 78, of Fishers, IN passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Sandra was born August 3, 1942 in Racine, WI to the late Charles and Elizabeth Floyd. She was a stay at home mom, office manager, and artist, known for pencil drawings of historic buildings and churches in Southern Maryland, where she lived for many years. Sandra was an active member of Oxon Hill Lutheran Church (Oxon Hill, MD) and later Cornerstone Lutheran Church (Carmel, IN).

Family and friends are invited to a visitation and memorial service on Sunday, October 25, beginning at 2 pm. The service will occur at 3:00 pm. Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Conner Suite, 9700 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN. Masks are required. Sandy will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Sandra was the widow of Edward L. Christensen, who passed away in 2011. She is survived by her children, Christopher A. (wife, Patricia) Christensen and Christine A. (husband, Michael) Phillips; grandson, Dennis (wife, Elizabeth) Christensen; great grandchildren, Riley, Camden, and Connor Christensen. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Floyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register. Sandy was loved dearly by many, we will all miss having her in our lives.