Scott H. McClelland

6-2-1961 – 11-15-20

RACINE - Scott H. McClelland, age 59, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Scott was born in Ann Arbor, MI on June 2, 1961, son of David McClelland and Kay (nee: Kennedy) McClelland.

Scott spent part of his childhood living in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil where his father was employed for SC Johnson Wax. The family moved back to Racine, WI in Scott's teenage years where he graduated from J.I. Case High school "class of 1978". He attended UW-Madison, later transferring and graduating from UW-Parkside.

On a very cold and snowy February 14, 1990, he was united in marriage to Joy Christensen.

Scott wore many "hats" and was happy to help in any way he could. He loved being "Santa's Helper" at Masonic Pancake Breakfasts. Up until his passing he worked as Executive Director of Racine Mutual Housing. Scott was former Vice President of JST Investments and also past President of the Southern WI Landlord Association. Scott worked at the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency for 10 years. He was very involved in the Racine Masonic Lodge and served as Associate Bethel Guardian of Job's Daughters International Racine Bethel #22, Past Worshipful Master of Racine Belle City Lodge #18, and current President of the Racine Masonic Temple Board.

Scott was an avid church-goer and member of First United Methodist Church where he joined in 1962. He was a former Youth Director at the church. He loved to garden and always grew 1 or 2 bull thistles in honor of his Scottish Heritage. His knowledge of history was abundant with a special interest in Masonic and Civil War history.

Scott will be dearly missed by his wife of thirty years, Joy; his children, Jeremie Thiel, Melanie (Michael) Kirk, Shannon (Justin) Hirth; brother, Tony McClelland; sister-In-law, Lori McClelland-Harris; mother, Kay McClelland; mother in law, Beverly (nee:Erickson) Christensen; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Scott was best known for his FAVORITE role as "Papa" and will be greatly missed by his loving grandchildren, Cyril, Angel and Mira Thiel, Tyler and Dylan Olson, Gavin Kirk, and Charlotte and Johnathan Hirth.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, David McClelland; brother, Jeffrey McClelland; father-in-law: John Christensen and Grandmothers: Erma Criner and Kathryn McClelland.

Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church-745 Main Street-Racine on Sunday, November 22nd from 1:00-3:00 with a Masonic Service at 3:00pm. Funeral service will also be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday with Rev. Jakes Voker officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 12:00 until time of service at 1:00pm. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com