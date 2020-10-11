Sharon Kay Mathson

1947 - 2020

Sharon Kay Mathson, 73, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. She was born in Morris, IL on June 8, 1947, the daughter of the late Francis and Marion (nee: Fischer) Galbraith.

She grew up in Kenosha – racing down Roosevelt Road - and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1965; she then went on to x-ray technician school in Denver, CO. Sharon was an x-ray tech in Kenosha as a young woman before focusing full-time on her family. Sharon and Donald H. Mathson were married in May,1970. They enjoyed life together with their two girls. Sharon was the living definition of "Mother." She was self-less, always putting others first. She was the room mom, junior golf coordinator, cookie mom…everything and anything for her daughters. Sharon also volunteered with the St. Luke's Auxiliary in Racine and led the gift shop volunteers for many, many years.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Dan) Richlen, and Heather (Bert) Gregory, both of Chicago; three grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Charlotte; her special pup, Henry; and two grand-dogs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; in-laws, Henry and Beatrice (nee: Bruns) Mathson; aunts, uncles and dear friends.

Sharon loved to cook. If you were coming for a visit, she was cooking up a storm – and you better have had seconds! Sharon celebrated life every day. There was always something to celebrate with a special meal or a treat. She loved her "secret missions" whether they were a day trip to Lake Geneva with friends, driving to Hilton Head singing oldies with her girls, or just a shopping trip. Sharon created a family that extended far beyond the four walls of their home. She cherished her dear friends. They were her family, too.

She also loved the Brewers – the sausage races, Hank, and Cubs/Brewers bets with her grandkids. Go Brewers! - she would always say. Sharon adored her three grandchildren and each summer hosted "Camp Nana." The secret missions got better when the grandchildren were involved! One of the their favorite stop was the zoo, any zoo, to visit "Nana's giraffes". The grandchildren, too, adored their Nana and all her delicious cooking.

Sharon was so thoughtful and a role model, a confident, a mentor and our hero. Her caring nature mixed with feisty spirit will be truly missed every single day by all those whom she touched.

Please join us to celebrate Sharon's life with her Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street Racine, on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, October 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19, the church does not allow visitation at the church; please plan to arrive at the church between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The family has suggested memorials to the Racine Zoological Society. The funeral mass will be live streamed beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Please visit Sharon's obituary on our website for the link starting Friday morning.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com