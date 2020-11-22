Menu
Sharon L. Johnson

Sharon L. (Nee: Nelson) Johnson

November 8, 1934 - November 13, 2020

RACINE - Sharon Louise Johnson, 86, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ascension All Saints.

She was born on November 8, 1934 to the late Louis and Esther (nee:Bergersen) Nelson in Racine. Sharon was a 1953 graduate of Washington Park High School. She proudly served two years in the United States Marine's. Sharon was employed at Zahn's Department Store for many years. She enjoyed playing cribbage, had a great love for cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her children, Peter, Randy and Todd Creasy, Gayle (Lee) Gottfredsen; grandchildren, Craig, Marc, Ben, Lauren and Emily. She is further survived by Jim and Sherry White, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Sharon is preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

Keeping with Sharon's wishes, there will be no funeral services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Ascension All Saints for all their care and compassion.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
