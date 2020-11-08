Sharon M. Fedders

1940 - 2020

Sharon M. Fedders, age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 31st, 2020, with her family by her side. Sharon was born in Kenosha on May 28, 1940, to the late Ralph Middlecamp and Maxine Weir. On April 23rd, 1960, she married Marvin Fedders at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. She was a member of Faithbridge Church and their knitting group. Sharon was employed over the years at InSinkErator and Multi Products Company, where she initially worked on a part-time basis to coincide with her children's school schedule so she could be home for them. She spent her life taking great care of her family, and was so very proud to be their mom, grandma, and grammy. Above all, she cherished time spent with them. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking, and attending her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's events, and especially enjoyed the weekly dinners when everyone was together.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her family. She's survived by her daughter, Sandy (Steve) Koepke of Franksville, grandchildren Carly (Frederick Sprewell) Sheckles, Emma (Joncarlos Orozco) Sheckles, Mark (Gisselle Govea) Sheckles, and great grandchildren Jayce, Nash, and Meadow. She's also survived by her son, Steve (Ann) Fedders of New Richmond, grandchildren Alison (Brent) Staples, Alanna Gauthier, Rory (Veronica) Gauthier, and great grandchildren Elenore and Orion. She is further survived by her former daughter-in-law Bobbie (Todd Turecek) Fedders, and grandson Connor. Also surviving are many other relatives and friends, including her four-legged friend Charlie.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marvin Fedders, and son Mark Fedders.

In keeping with Sharon's wishes, a private service will be held for the immediate family at a later date.

The family extends a special thank you to Sharon's friends and neighbors, Barb and Kim, for their help and support over the years.

