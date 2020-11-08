Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sheila E. Hoppe

Sheila E. Hoppe

1966 - 2020

Sheila E. Hoppe (Nee Sawchuk),Village of Raymond. The Lord embraced an Angel on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 age 54.

Beloved wife of Greg. Dear mother of Greg Jr., Justin (Kacie) and Brandon. Grandmother of Kennedy. Daughter of William and Carol Sawchuk. Sister of Curt Sawchuk and Brenda (Richard) Vanderhoof. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from Noon until the time of Mass of Christian burial 2PM at ST. MATTHEWS PARISH (9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek).

Heritage Funeral Home

9200 S. 27th, Oak Creek

www.heritagefuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
ST. MATTHEWS PARISH
9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Nov
9
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
ST. MATTHEWS PARISH
9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Kelly McQuestion
November 6, 2020
What an amazing, beautiful, spirited woman. Sheila made the best jokes and always had the ice breaker. We are going to miss her so much. Hugs and prayers! We love you all.
Wendy Gebauer
Family
November 4, 2020