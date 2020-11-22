Menu
Shirley A. Moreno
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Shirley A. Moreno

September 21, 1936 - November 17, 2020

RACINE – Shirley A. Moreno, 84, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Shirley was born in Racine on September 21, 1936 to Alfred and Carmella (nee Ruffolo) Arney. Until the age of 12 she lived with relatives before moving to Racine to live with her mother and step father. Shirley married John F Praeger Sr. they had 3 children. They divorced in 1981. She later married Victor Moreno in 1988 until he preceded her in death 2010. Shirley was Property Manager for Wind Point Apartments for 10 years. She loved chocolate, sewing, word finder games and true crime TV, but most of all she loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Kathy (Tim) DeGarmo, John (Beth) Praeger, Jr. and Jerry (Felicia) Praeger; grandchildren, Ann (Sam) DeGarmo Voorhees, Thomas DeGarmo and Andi (Marie) Praeger; and her sisters and brother, Charmaine Vogtman, Diana Link, Janet Bailey and Sam Aiello. Shirley is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, John F. Praeger, Sr.; a brother-in-law, Ron Vogtman; and her beloved dog Dixie.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, Breast Cancer Research or St. Patrick's Parish in Racine.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rita from St. Patrick's Parish for providing Shirley with Communion along with her many years of friendship. Also, thank you to the staffs at Ridgewood Care Center and Seasons Hospice for their care and compassion.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
