Steven J. Sokolowski

August 29, 1951 - November 24, 2020

UNION GROVE - Steven J. Sokolowski, age 69, passed away at Burlington Memorial Hospital on November 24, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1951 to parents Gerald and Delores (nee. Knorr) Sokolowski. Steve proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as a quality control specialist in metal manufacturing. He was happily married to Lucky LaMeer for 18 years, after meeting at a singles dance. Steve was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with Lucky.

Steve loved fishing and would go at any chance he could. He also followed sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and Brewers. He was great at trivia and could remember almost any movie line. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucky LaMeer; children, Angela (Dean) Orcholski and Lee (Cari) LaMeer; grandchildren, Brandon, Allysa, Kody, Will, Jameson, Madison, and Gracie; siblings, Susan Carter and Sharon (Terry) Page.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Johnny.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1610 Main Street, Union Grove, WI 53182 on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 pm, officiated by Pastor David Ramirez. Private burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Union Grove American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500