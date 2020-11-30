Steven J. Sokolowski

August 29, 1951 - November 24, 2020

UNION GROVE - Steven J. Sokolowski, age 69, passed away at Burlington Memorial Hospital on November 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held today, Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1610 Main Street, Union Grove, WI 53182 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 pm, officiated by Pastor David Ramirez. Private burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500