Susan M. Brower

1951 - 2020

Susan M. Brower (Nee: Seitz) was born to eternal life at the age of 69 on Nov. 4th, 2020.

Beloved wife to David for 47 years, loving mother to Stephanie (Andrew) Czosnek and Kate (Joe) Brost. Beloved grandmother to Jillian, Bryant, Evelyn and Bodey. Further survived by her siblings Mike Seitz, Jim (Sue) Seitz, Dan (Camille) Seitz, sister-in-law Kathy and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by her brother Donald.

Susan had a love for all things that were related to The Wizard of Oz, she also loved to crochet and having fun with her grandkids.

Per Susan's wishes private family services will be held. Donations can be made in Susan's name to Viterbo University's Dept. of Arts or Divine Savior Holy Angels High School or Boys & Girls Club of Sheboygan.

Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

SUNSET OPTIONS

FUNERAL & CREMATIONS INC

Oak Creek, WI

414-892-4126


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
