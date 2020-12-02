Susan Marie Mandli

Susan Marie Mandli,60, passed away at the Bay of Oconto Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Oconto, on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic there will be a private family funeral, with Rev. Ronald G. Gramza officiating. For those wishing, memorials can be directed to the Racine Food Bank, 2000 De Koven Ave. Unit 2, Racine, WI 53403 or the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus, 8900 16th St. Mt. Pleasant, WI, 53177.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. The service will be live streamed at Susan Mandli youtu.be beginning at 5:30 p.m.

