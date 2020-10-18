Suzanne G. Jenkins

December 14, 1947 – October 15, 2020

RACINE – Suzanne G. (nee: Willetts) Jenkins, age 72, passed away peacefully at Ignite of Season's Hospice in Oak Creek early Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Suzanne was born in Racine on December 14, 1947 to the late Frederick W. and Lois (nee: Paulson) Willetts. She was a 1965 graduate of Washington Park High School, where she was involved in dancing and other social activities. Among her interests, Suzanne enjoyed shopping, playing cards, traveling, spending winters in sunny Florida, country music, and could always be found looking for a special deal at local rummage sales. Above all, Suzanne was extremely proud of her children and granddaughters & loved nothing more than spending time with all of her family.

Surviving are her children, Michelle (Randy) Eschmann, Michael Stirle and Erik (Carla) Stirle; granddaughters, Emily (fiancé, Casey Engelhart) Eschmann, Allison Eschmann, Miranda Stirle & Mallory Stirle; sister, Virginia Koski; brothers, Scott (Karolyn Gandee) Willetts and Kent (Andrea) Willetts; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends.

Suzanne was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Frederick W. & Lois Willetts; husband, LeRoy Jenkins; brother, Christopher Willetts; twin brother, Frederick J. Willetts; and brother-in-law, Ronald Koski.

Services celebrating Suzanne's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm with Rev. John Fleming officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. In memory of Suzanne, memorials to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) have been suggested.

