Thomas F. Howe

RACINE - Thomas F. Howe, 80, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with his loving family at his side.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. Due to Covid19, a private, invitation only, service will take place with military honors.

Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
