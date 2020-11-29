Menu
Thomas J. Kordus
1942 - 2020
RACINE - Thomas James Kordus, age 78, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born in Wausau, WI, June 28, 1942, son of the late Stanley and Muriel (Rhoads) Kordus.

Tom had been employed by Twin Disc for 36 years, retiring in 2007. Tom was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed bike riding, and his pets.

Surviving are his children, Tom Kordus, Chris Kordus, and Debra Coyne; grandchildren, Cody and Ashley; siblings, Benjamin Kordus, Ronald Kordus, Gene Kordus, Mary Engsberg, and Ann Jaeger.

Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Milwaukee.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
