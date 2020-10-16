Thomas L. Dziekan

April 18, 1943 – October 12, 2020

Thomas L. Dziekan, age 77 of Yorkville,WI passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Tom was born in Franksville on April 18, 1943 a son of the late Leonard and Stella (nee: Vogelman) Dziekan.

On October 22, 1960 in Caledonia he was united in marriage to Miriam Borgardt.

Tom was employed as a proud dairy farmer in Fennimore, WI for twelve years and then in Yorkville for another thirty-six years.

Tom enjoyed his family, friends, farming, fishing, and hunting. He was a great storyteller and loved teasing and making people laugh.

Survivors include his wife Miriam; his daughters; Cory (James) Ludwin and Kelly (Larry Brooks) Rank; his son in law Tim Lehner; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Jason) Badtke, Kathryn (Charlie) Holler, Rachel (Jake) Otter, Trevor Ludwin, Zachary Lehner, and Meaghen Lehner; three great grandchildren, BlakeLee, Eleanor, and Scarlett, and his two sisters, Helene (Tom) Kortendick and Sandra (Glen) Oakes.

Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Cary Lehner and two sisters, Elaine Fuller and Sue Walters.

Funeral Services for Tom will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Franksville. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.

