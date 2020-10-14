Thomas R. Penn

November 10, 1964 – October 9, 2020

MILWAUKEE (formerly of Racine) – Thomas Robert Penn, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Milwaukee on Friday, October 9, 2020 of an apparent heart attack.

Thomas was born in Racine on November 10, 1964 to William and Judith (nee: Halverson) Penn. He was a graduate of JI Case High School "Class of 1982", UW- Milwaukee / School of Engineering & Cardinal Stritch / Master of Business Administration. Tom was a successful contract industrial manufacturing engineer for various corporations in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Tom's 3 sons were his everything. He enjoyed scouting, camping, water & snow skiing, and relaxing at the lake in Lodi…all with his boys. He was extremely proud of all of them and honored to be their father.

Surviving are his sons, Stephen (Sarah) Penn, Brian Penn & Alexander Penn; mom and dad, Judy & Bill Penn; sisters & brother, Denise (Manny Chazan) Penn-Chazan , David (Donna) Penn and Laurie (Justin Moyer) Penn-Moyer; nieces & nephew, Katie, Mia & Jessica Gerressen; and Ella & Cole Moyer; aunt, Carolyn Fitzgerald; special cousins, other relatives & many friends-too numerous to mention all by name. Tom was greeted in Heaven by his grandparents and his uncle, his name sake, Thomas O. Penn.

Services celebrating Tom's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Public visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery – Kinzie Avenue. For the love and safety of all, please come to the funeral home wearing a mask & practice social distancing. If you are not able to attend due to Covid restrictions, you may witness the service livestream on Sunday at 2 pm by visiting the link https://youtu.be/4xxDGrA9ATI. In lieu of flowers, please offer a kind deed to someone in need in memory of Tom.

