Thomas R. Penn

Thomas R. Penn

November 10, 1964 – October 9, 2020

MILWAUKEE (formerly of Racine) – Thomas Robert Penn, age 55; proud father of Stephen (Sarah) Penn, Brian Penn & Alexander Penn; dear son of Judy & Bill Penn; and beloved brother of Denise (Manny Chazan) Penn-Chazan , David (Donna) Penn and Laurie (Justin Moyer) Penn-Moyer; passed away unexpectedly at his home in Milwaukee on Friday, October 9, 2020 of an apparent heart attack.

Services celebrating Tom's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday (TODAY), October 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Public visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday (TODAY) from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery – Kinzie Avenue.

For the love and safety of all, please come to the funeral home wearing a mask & practice social distancing. If you are not able to attend due to Covid restrictions, you may witness the service livestream on Sunday at 2 pm by visiting the link https://youtu.be/4xxDGrA9ATI.

In lieu of flowers, please offer a kind deed to someone in need in memory of Tom.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
I am sorry I can't make it for the service but wanted to let you know Missy and I are praying for your family during this tough time. Tom was a good friend and I will miss hearing from him. May God comfort you all going forward.
Robb Giles
October 17, 2020
My condolences and prayers to all of you. Tom was a gentleman and very kind to me from the first day I met him. You will be missed, rest in peace Tom! =O=O=O
Carol Marie Pagan
October 15, 2020
So long ago, I knew Tom and Bill Penn from the old neighborhood and St. Stanislaus School. It was so heartening to read that "Bill named his son after his brother Tom! And I'm so sorry to be reading a 2nd death notice of a Tom Penn! God picks only the best............please accept my condolences.
Sandy Smolinski Seitz
October 15, 2020