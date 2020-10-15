Menu
Thomas Ralph Popa

Thomas Ralph Popa

RACINE – Mr. Thomas R. Popa, 72, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, October 19, 2020 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A service honoring his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. with military honors. The service will be live streamed and available to watch from the funeral home's website.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper and on the funeral home's website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
