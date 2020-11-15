Timothy C. Sokolowski

1939 - 2020

RACINE - Timothy Charles Sokolowski, age 81, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Racine, June 8, 1939, son of the late Stanley and LaVerne (Nee:Mensior) Sokolowski.

Tim graduated from Wm Horlick High School and then proudly served with the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. Following his service Tim was employed at a Correctional Officer with the Florida Dept of Corrections for 10 years and then with the State of Nevada Department of Corrections for 20 years retiring in 2003. Tim was a huge NASCAR fan and driver who had raced Daytona in 79, 80, and 81. He had belonged to International Motorsports Assn. Tim enjoyed traveling and had traveled to all but 3 states and 35 countries. Tim will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

Surviving are his son, Timothy Sligar; his brother, Robert; nieces and nephew, Shirley McKelvey, Kirk (Jackie) Sokolowski, Linda Sokolowski; great nieces and nephews, Lisa, David, Eden, Skye, Kristi, and Danny; great great nieces and nephews, Rita, Julian, Asher, Shamus, Tyson Desira, and Kayla; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death his great nephew, Billy.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, November 19, 2020, 11:00 am with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10-11am.

